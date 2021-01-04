Man accused of stealing catalytic converter identified through FB video, court docs say

Byron Phillips was arrested and charged with theft. Authorities say it's not the first time he's been caught stealing catalytic converters off vehicles in Houston.

HOUSTON — A man who is accused of stealing catalytic converters in Houston has been arrested and charged, according to the Houston Police Department.

Byron Phillips was arrested Tuesday night during a traffic stop on Homestead Road, HPD said. He's charged with theft and is due in court on Thursday.

According to court documents, Phillips was identified through a video that was posted to Facebook. The video, according to court documents, showed him stealing the catalytic converter off a truck in a parking lot on Jones Road.

According to police, Phillips served nine months in jail in 2019 for committing the same crime.

Catalytic converter thefts are on the rise across the country. Authorities say they're being stolen in order to harvest the precious metals inside. The city of Houston is working on implementing new rules that would require metal recyclers to make sellers prove where catalytic converters came from.