HOUSTON – Police say a man stabbed a security guard and then led officers on a wild chase in northwest Houston overnight.

Houston police said it started around 10:45 p.m. Monday at the Raghu Apartments on Pitner Street. The security guard tried to stop a fight between a man and his girlfriend at the apartment complex.

But instead he got stabbed in the leg. Police responded to the scene quickly, and that’s when they spotted the suspect taking off in his car. A short chase followed.

LOOK at this! A man rams into a @houstonpolice car on PURPOSE- getting away, after he's cornered to dead end during short chase. This all started after that guy got into a fight w/ girlfriend at NE Houston apt complex, stabbed security guard trying to stop it. #khou11 #htownrush pic.twitter.com/BTeGl9GnXr — Michelle Choi (@MichelleKHOU) August 7, 2018

Police cornered the suspect at a dead end behind a warehouse, but he refused to surrender peacefully. Police said he decided to ram the front of the police car, disabling it and then taking off again.

Now despite, the airbag being deployed, police said the officer is okay. However, the suspect remains on the run.

Police said they know who he is, and there’s now a warrant out for his arrest.

As for the security guard, he was taken to the hospital to be checked out.

