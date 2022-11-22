Man stabbed to death on METRORail in downtown Houston, police say

The suspect was still sitting at the scene when police arrived and was arrested.

Officers responded to the stabbing around 8 p.m. on Rusk Street near San Jacinto Street. Police said they found two men who got into a fight on the train near the Rusk Station.

One man then pulled out a knife and stabbed the other. The man was still there sitting down when police arrived. He was taken into custody. Meanwhile, police said the victim was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Police aren't sure what started the fight, but they do have surveillance footage of the incident. They also said there were other passengers on the train when the fight happened and no one else was injured.

"As far as we know, the crime on our trams is low," HPD Lt. JP Horelica said. "This is just an isolated incident between two males that had issues with each other."