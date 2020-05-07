Man expected to survive after being stabbed in Houston's Third Ward

HOUSTON — A man was stabbed Sunday afternoon in Houston's Third Ward.
Houston police said they responded to the stabbing in the 3300 block of Alabama Street around 1:30 p.m.
It's unclear what led up to the incident and police said no one was in custody.
The stabbing victim was taken to an area hospital and is expected to survive.
Great news if you watch TV with an antenna
KHOU has just upgraded its technology. If you were unable to receive KHOU with your antenna in the past, try again on channel 11.11. You may have to rescan your channels for it to work – if that’s the case, we’ve got some instructions at KHOU.com/antenna. If you already see KHOU on 11.1, you may now ALSO see it on 11.11 – it’s the exact same programming. We’re really excited to be able to bring our KHOU 11 News, CBS shows and sports, Wheel of Fortune, Ellen and Great Day Houston to more homes around the area. If you’re still having trouble, please contact us here and we’ll try to get you set up.