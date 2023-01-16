Man accused of installing camera in neighbor's bathroom to watch woman shower, docs say

Brian Matthew Burnette, 48, is charged with felony Invasive Visual Recording, according to court documents.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A man has been arrested after allegedly installing a camera directly above his neighbor's shower to spy on her, according to court documents.

Brian Matthew Burnette, 48, is charged with Invasive Visual Recording, which is a felony. He was released on a $5,000 bond.

Burnette was arrested after a landlord came to the townhome on Strack Rd. in north Harris County to make repairs. The woman living there alerted the landlord that she found a hidden camera inside her bathroom two weeks earlier.

Upon further investigation, the neighbor said she found several holes in the ceiling of her townhome bathroom back in Nov. 2022.

Records say she later had a friend come to visit and alerted him to the holes. That's when he reportedly went into the attic and found a camera with a power supply on the attic floor directly over the bathroom. He would then find an SD card and in the camera, which he inserted into his phone, found multiple videos of the woman taking a shower, according to court records.

Burnette is accused of ripping the drywall that separates the attics because the townhome has a shared wall. The court documents state that the camera was wedged into a hole in the attic floor directly over the bathroom. It also had an attached battery pack.

Documents state that at least three files were found, including a two-minute video of the woman nude in the shower. There was also a nude video of a man in a different bathroom than the woman's, along with a third video of the camera being installed. The third video did not show who installed the camera.