Video: Man body slams woman during robbery in W Houston

HOUSTON — Houston police are searching for a man who slammed down a woman during a robbery in front of a shopping center in February.

Houston police said the woman was walking in front of the shopping center when an unknown man grabbed her and tried to take away an envelope filled with cash she was carrying.

The woman dropped her possessions, so the man grabbed what he thought was the envelope and began to run away, police said. However, he realized he had the wrong one and went back to the woman.

When he got back, he picked her up and slammed her to the ground, police said. He then grabbed the envelope and took off running.

Police said before the robbery, the victim had gone to the Bank of America on Blackhawk and withdrew a large amount of money for an upcoming trip. She then drove 24 miles to the 9800 block of Bellaire.

Investigators suspect the man had been watching the bank and then followed the victim to her next location.

If you have any information related to this investigation, contact Crime Stoppers of Houston directly.