HPD: Man shot after yelling at suspect who pointed gun at woman walking along Houston street

HOUSTON — A man was shot multiple times overnight Tuesday after he witnessed a suspect point a gun at a woman walking alone on a street, according to Houston police.

This happened shortly before 2:30 a.m. in the 9500 block of Lockwood Drive.

The man was shot at least three times, according to Houston Police Department Lt. Emanuel Pavel. He was rushed to the hospital where he was listed as stable.

The woman told police a dark-colored Kia, possibly gray, pulled up next to her as she was walking and someone inside the vehicle pulled out a gun.

The victim, who was on the other side of the street, saw what was happening and screamed at the suspect, police said. The suspect then got out of his vehicle and started shooting at the man, according to police.

There is no clear description of the suspect.

Investigators said they are hoping nearby surveillance video will give them more information.

If anyone has any details on this shooting or the suspect involved, call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.