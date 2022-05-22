Man shot in the chest while standing on balcony, police say

Police responded to the initial shooting and left. About 30 to 45 minutes later, more shots were fired, striking the man.

Example video title will go here for this video

HOUSTON, Texas — A man was shot in the chest while standing on an apartment balcony, according to the Houston Police Department.

The shooting happened around 11:45 p.m. Saturday at the Alexan River Oaks apartments.

Police were responding to the initial call of a shooting after someone fired three rounds into a bedroom window of an apartment on the fourth floor.

About 30 to 45 minutes after the initial shooting, a man walked out onto the balcony of the apartment. Two more shots were fired, with one of the shots hitting the man in the chest, according to police.

The victim was taken to a local hospital and he's expected to survive, police say.

The victim is not from the area, but was visiting the occupants of the apartment. Four people were inside the apartment at the time of the incident, but the man was the only one injured.

Police say they believe the shots were fired from somewhere along Alabama Street.