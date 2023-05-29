Man shot after fight breaks out at vigil in NE Houston

Houston police said the man was in critical condition after being shot at a vigil near Hirsch and Sayers.

HOUSTON — A man was shot Monday in northeast Houston and police are still searching for the gunman.

Houston police officials said it happened around 7 p.m. near the intersection of Sayers Street and Creston Drive, which is just outside the Loop and a little east of the Eastex Freeway.

People had gathered for a vigil in honor of a man who died of natural causes within the last week, police said.

An argument broke out and shots were fired. A man was shot one time and was taken to an area hospital via private vehicle, according to investigators.

Authorities said they're trying to find witnesses to find out what happened. They're also searching for surveillance video of the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Houston Police Department Homicide Unit at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477).