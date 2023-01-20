Man gunned down in car on east side, 2 arrested, Houston police say

Police said a neighbor looking out the window witnessed the whole incident.

This happened just before 2 a.m. on Bell Street near Eastwood Street in the Greater Eastwood area.

Houston police said a neighbor looking out the window witnessed the whole incident. The witness told police two men running by shot the victim, who was driving down the street in his car.

Police said there were about 10 to 15 shots fired. After being shot, the driver crashed into a tree.

The two men suspected of shooting the driver were found by a K-9 unit hiding in a nearby carport and arrested.