Man shot to death while sitting in his car at west Harris County apartment complex

The gunman is still on the run.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A man is dead after he was shot to death Thursday while sitting in his car at an apartment complex in west Harris County.

This happened at about 7:45 p.m. in 14100 block of Rio Bonito Drive.

According to the Harris County Sheriff's Office, the man was on his phone when a gunman approached his vehicle and started shooting.

The suspect then got back in a vehicle and drove away.

The man had to be taken to the hospital by Life Flight where he was pronounced dead.

District 4 responded to a shooting at 14100 Rio Bonito. A black male was shot as he sat in his car. He was lifeflighted but succumbed to his injuries. Homicide and crime scene are investigating. Condolences to the family. @HCSOPatrol @SheriffEd_HCSO @HCSOTexas @HCSO_D4Patrol pic.twitter.com/LW8vyZd4d1 — Captain J. Shannon (@HCSO_NightShift) July 17, 2020

Investigators do not know the motive for the shooting and are not sure if the suspect or the victim knew each other.

The only description investigators gave about the suspect was that he was wearing a surgical mask during the shooting.

Surveillance video from the apartment complex is being reviewed with hopes investigators can identify the suspect's vehicle.

If you have any information on this scene, call HCSO.

Check back for updates.