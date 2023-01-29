x
HPD: Man shot to death in north Houston after altercation over woman

According to police, the two men got into an altercation over a woman earlier on Saturday. They confronted each other again later that night.

HOUSTON — Houston police are searching for a gunman they say shot a man to death after two separate altercations.

The man was shot to death just before 10 p.m. Saturday on Collingsworth St. near the Elysian St. intersection in north Houston.

According to police, the two men got into an altercation over a woman earlier in the day. They confronted each other again that night, which is when the altercation got violent, as one of the men pulled out a gun and shot the other multiple times.

Paramedics performed CPR on the man while they took him to Ben Taub Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Meanwhile, HPD said they have a good description of the suspect and possibly his name, but won't be releasing that information yet.

