One person has been detained. Investigators say it appears the man was shot with an assault rifle.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A man was found shot to death inside a vehicle Friday in the Aldine area.

Details are limited, but Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said it appears the victim may have been shot with an assault rifle.

This happened outside a business in the 15000 block of Tallshadows Drive.

One person has been detained.

We are working to gather more details on this developing story.

Check back for updates.