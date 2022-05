The suspect was seen taking off in a white vehicle after the Friday morning shooting in the 3400 block of Tuam Street.

HOUSTON — A man was shot to death Friday morning in the Third Ward area, and the person believed to be involved is on the loose, authorities said.

It happened just before 11 a.m. in the 3400 block of Tuam Street near Napoleon.

While it wasn't clear what led to the shooting, police said the suspect involved took off in a white vehicle, but no detailed description was given.

Detectives were on the way to the area to piece together what happened.

This is a developing story and while be updated.