Man shot to death in courtyard of SW Houston apartment complex

HOUSTON — A man was shot to death Monday night at a Southwest Houston apartment complex.

Around 7 p.m., Houston police said they got reports of a shooting at an apartment complex in the 12500 block of Dunlap Street, near the intersection of West Airport Boulevard and Hillcroft Avenue.

Officers with the Houston Police Department as well as members of the Houston Fire Department arrived at the scene and found a man dead in the courtyard.

Witnesses told police they heard a disturbance and then shots were fired. When they looked, they saw the victim in the courtyard.