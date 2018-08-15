HOUSTON – A man was shot to death in front of his son on the lawn of a home in southwest Houston overnight.

Houston police said the pair were walking to a nearby convenience store around 1 a.m. Wednesday when witnesses say a brown car drove up and began shooting. This happened in the 15700 block of Clarke Springs near Reddy Lane.

Update on the shooting off of Clark Springs: Police say a father and his teen son were walking to a nearby store when a car pulled up and began shooting. The son was unharmed, but that dad died on a neighbors lawn. #khou11 #HTownRush pic.twitter.com/Z5i1unI45s — Janel Forte (@JanelKHOU) August 15, 2018

The father was hit and ended up collapsing on the lawn of one his neighbors’ homes. Police said neighbors tried to help by performing CPR, but that father didn’t make it.

Police do not have a suspect description except that they were in a small brown Camry that sped off. Police are still searching.

