CHANNELVIEW, Texas — One person is dead after a shooting in Channelview on Thursday night.

It happened at 431 Sheldon Road.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said deputies found a man, possibly in his 30s, had been shot and died at the scene.

The sheriff, along with homicide and crime scene investigators, were headed to the scene.

Authorities said a silver Dodge Durango, occupied by a man and woman, drove away from the area. It was not immediately clear whether they are believed to be possible suspects in the shooting.

Breaking: @HCSOTexas deputies responded to 431 Sheldon Road (Channelview) for an in-progress call. Units learned an adult black male (possibly in his 30’s) was shot and pronounced dead at the scene. Homicide & Crime Scene Investigators en route & I will be going by. #HouNews pic.twitter.com/brxWKphOYj — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) November 30, 2018

© 2018 KHOU