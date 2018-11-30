CHANNELVIEW, Texas — One person is dead after a shooting in Channelview on Thursday night.

It happened at 431 Sheldon Road.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said deputies found a man, possibly in his 30s, had been shot and died at the scene.

The sheriff, along with homicide and crime scene investigators, were headed to the scene.

Authorities said a silver Dodge Durango, occupied by a man and woman, drove away from the area. It was not immediately clear whether they are believed to be possible suspects in the shooting.

