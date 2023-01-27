1 dead after shooting at apartment complex in north Harris County, deputies say

Investigators aren't sure how many shots were fired but did say the man was not a resident of the apartment complex.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A man is dead after being shot multiple times at an apartment complex in north Harris County, according to deputies.

The shooting happened Thursday around 9:30 p.m. on Hollow Tree Lane near the Cypress Station area and the North Freeway.

Investigators said they were called out to the shooting and found the man dead on arrival. Further investigation showed the man, who was possibly 21 years old, was shot several times.

Investigators aren't sure how many shots were fired and don't have any suspects at the time. They did reveal that the man wasn't a resident of the apartment complex and that they weren't sure why he was there.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office said they're looking into getting some security footage of the incident.