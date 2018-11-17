HOUSTON - Police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened in the Greater East End early Saturday morning.

One man was shot to death during a verbal altercation and the shooter is on the loose.

It happened at about 1 a.m. near 75 Street and Avenue I.

A witness called Houston police and said they heard two males arguing outside then later heard multiple gunshots.

The person looked outside and saw a man lying in the street and the possible shooter running away.

When police arrived on scene they found the victim shot multiple times.

Police said they have taken several people to headquarters for questioning. At this time no one has been arrested.

Police are not sure of the relationship between the victim and the shooter. They hope to have more information when the victim is identified.

This is a developing story.

