Man shot to death during apparent robbery in parking lot of Aldine retail complex

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the man collapsed and died at the scene.
HOUSTON — A man is dead after he was ambushed in the parking lot of a retail complex Thursday night in the Aldine area, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident happened Thursday evening in the 5200 block of Aldine Mail Route Road. Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the man was getting out of his car when he was ambushed by another man.

Officials said the victim called out for help and may have gotten into a brief struggle with the suspect before the suspect shot at him. The man collapsed and died at the scene.

It appears robbery was the motive behind the shooting. Officials do not know whether it was a targeted or random attack.

Sheriff Gonzalez said the suspect left the scene in a dark-colored SUV. He encourages anyone with information on the shooting to contact Crime Stoppers at (713) 222-TIPS (8477).

