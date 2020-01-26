HOUSTON — A fight between four people on Houston’s northside left one man dead.

Houston police said the victim’s girlfriend got into an argument with another woman outside the Rose Food Store in the 2500 block of W. Little York Road.

That’s when the suspect jumps in, getting into the victim's girlfriend's face.

The victim sees what's going on and pulls the suspect to the side. An altercation breaks out between them and the suspect then pulls out a gun and shoots the victim several times, according to police.

The victim collapsed, but the suspect continued to shoot at the victim.

At one point, the suspect tried to shoot the victim’s girlfriend, but the gun ran out of bullets, according to police.

The suspect was able to get away in an older model, champagne color Lincoln.

The victim died at the hospital.

Check back for updates.

