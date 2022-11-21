Young man found shot to death inside bedroom in Channelview, deputies say

Deputies said the victim's father was home at the time when he heard gunshots from another part of the house.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHANNELVIEW, Texas — A young man was found shot to death in his room in Channelview, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

The shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. Monday at a home on Dell Dale St. near the East Freeway.

Investigators said the man was with a friend when his father heard a gunshot from another part of the house. The friend then took off before deputies got there, investigators said.

Deputies said they want to talk to the friend, but don't have any other details.

Deputies said they have no motive for the shooting. They're asking the family for more details about the friend to learn more about who he is.