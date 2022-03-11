Man shot to death at Magnolia storage facility, sheriff says

The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office said the shooting seemed from an argument between the victim and another man.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

MAGNOLIA, Texas — A man was shot to death Monday at a storage facility in Magnolia.

This happened shortly before 11 a.m. on Coleman Road near FM 1774.

The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office said the shooting seemed from an argument between the victim and another man.

Deputies found the gunshot victim at the storage facility and tried to save his life but he died.

The man who shot him is cooperating with investigators. It's unknown if any charges have been filed.

The identity of the deceased has not been released.