CONROE, Texas — A man is dead after a dispute with a couple at a storage facility in Conroe.

The man was shot to death on Lake Meadows Drive on Saturday afternoon. Lawrence Mahon and his wife Glynna Mahon told police they had an ongoing business feud with the man who was shot.

The Mahon's have a storage facility on Lake Meadows, where they said they believed the man was stealing from them.

Police have not yet identified the man who was shot.

There was a verbal altercation between the two sides. The man started driving a golf cart and hit Glynna, according to their account to police.

That's when Lawrence, who is licensed to carry a firearm, confronted the man. He told police the man charged at him before Lawrence fired several rounds toward him.

No charges have been filed and the case is being referred to a grand jury.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM