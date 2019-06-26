HOUSTON — Police are searching for a gunman after a man was shot to death inside his home in southwest Houston overnight.

This happened just after midnight early Wednesday at a home located in the 13100 block of Townwood Drive.

When Houston police arrived at the scene, officers found witnesses performing CPR on the victim who had been shot inside of his home. Investigators said witness told them the victim had a friend over at the time and then asked him to leave.

Police say his friend then shot him for unknown reasons. They have not released a description of the possible shooter.

There were four people including the victim and the possible shooter inside of the home at the time of the fatal shooting.

Police do not have anyone in custody and they are also checking surveillance video in the area for more details.

Investigators say the homicide may be drug-related after patrol officers told them the home is known for narcotics activity.

