19-year-old sleeping in his car shot in attempted carjacking, deputies say

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A 19-year-old man sleeping in his car was shot in an attempted carjacking in north Harris County early Thursday morning, according to the sheriff's office.

This happened at about 4 a.m. on Cypress Station.

Harris County Sheriff’s Office said the teen was sleeping somewhere on Cypress Station in his car when two guys walked up and knocked on his car window.

When he didn’t open the car and drove off, deputies say the suspects shot at him with two bullets grazing his head.

Deputies said the victim was able to drive himself to Harbor Freight Tools near FM 1960 and Kuykendahl Road where deputies were called out to.

Deputies said the suspect were able to get away, but it is not clear if they ran or were in another vehicle. A description of the suspects was not released.

The victim was taken to the hospital but is expected to be OK.