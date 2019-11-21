HOUSTON — Police are searching for a Hispanic male suspect with tattoos on his face after an argument led to a shooting near a southeast Houston gas station.

Houston police say the suspect sped away from the scene in a dark-colored 2010-2014 Mercedes Benz. This happened around 1 a.m. Thursday in the 9800 block of the Gulf Freeway near an Shell gas station.

Police say they responded at that time to a call of a shooting in progress and found the male victim shot multiple time in his lower extremities. Officers applied a tourniquet to the victim to keep him from bleeding out before he was eventually transported to a local hospital for surgery.

Investigators say the shooting stemmed from an argument outside of the store. The victim tried to walk away from the argument, but the suspect followed and opened fire.

It was not clear what started the argument.

Police say they do have surveillance video of the incident, but it has not been released at this time.

