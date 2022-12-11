Man shot during possible robbery at motel in SE Houston, police say

Investigators believe it may have started as a robbery, but didn't give any additional details.

Example video title will go here for this video

HOUSTON — A man was taken to the hospital after being shot during a possible robbery, according to Houston police.

It happened just before 5 a.m. Saturday at a motel near the Gulf Freeway and Santa Elena Street, which is near Sims Bayou.

We're told police were responding to the shooting call and discovered a man who was shot in the chest when they arrived. Investigators believe it may have started as a robbery, but didn't give any additional details.

The victim was taken to the hospital and his condition is currently unknown.