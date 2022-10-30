Man shot in the stomach during robbery in SE Houston, police say

Police said the man was shot in the stomach after a group of men approached him and demanded money.

HOUSTON — A man is expected to survive after he was robbed and shot in the stomach, according to Houston police.

It happened just before 11 p.m. Saturday in a southeast Houston neighborhood near the Gulf Freeway and Wayside Drive.

Police said a group of men were standing outside in a parking lot when three other men approached them with weapons and started demanding money.

The robbery suspects were able to take money from one of the men when another suspect opened fire and shot the victim in the stomach. The suspects then got in their vehicle and took off.

The victim was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive. HPD's Robbery Division is investigating the incident and interviewing witnesses.