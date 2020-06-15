3 robbery suspects wanted after man shot, injured in south Houston

HOUSTON — Houston police are investigating after a man was shot and injured Monday morning during a robbery.
The victim was near Seafoam Road and El Camino Real around midnight when the incident took place, according to police.
Investigator said the man was in his vehicle when three people approached him. At some point, the victim was shot in the shoulder and robbed.
When officers arrived, the suspect was conscience. He's expected to be OK.
It's unclear what was stolen from the victim.
