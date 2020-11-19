x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Houston's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Houston, Texas | KHOU.com

Crime

Wanted: Suspect who shot and killed man, then robbed him, according to HPD

Police say the victim, believed to be in his 60s, lay dying on the sidewalk when the gunman stole his belongings.
Credit: HPD
If you recognize this suspect, call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477).

HOUSTON — A man was shot in the back and killed in northeast Houston Thursday morning.

Investigators say the victim, believed to be in his 60s, lay dying on the sidewalk when the gunman stole his belongings.

The victim was rushed to Ben Taub Hospital but he didn’t survive.

Police say they have surveillance video of the whole thing.

The say the killer ran up behind the victim and shot him around 9:15 a.m. at 1900 Jensen Drive. After stealing money or other items, the suspect ran off.

He was wearing a red hoodie and khaki-colored pants.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477). You can also submit tips online.

Related Articles