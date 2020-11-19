Wanted: Suspect who shot and killed man, then robbed him, according to HPD

Police say the victim, believed to be in his 60s, lay dying on the sidewalk when the gunman stole his belongings.

HOUSTON — A man was shot in the back and killed in northeast Houston Thursday morning.

The victim was rushed to Ben Taub Hospital but he didn’t survive.

Police say they have surveillance video of the whole thing.

The say the killer ran up behind the victim and shot him around 9:15 a.m. at 1900 Jensen Drive. After stealing money or other items, the suspect ran off.

He was wearing a red hoodie and khaki-colored pants.