3 suspects wanted in connection to man shot after leaving concert in downtown Houston

Houston police released new video showing the moment a man was shot and robbed while leaving a concert in January.

HOUSTON — Police need help identifying several suspects after a man was shot and robbed leaving a concert in downtown Houston earlier this year.

Video shows a white car sitting at an intersection as a man and woman walked across the street behind the vehicle. The passenger then gets out of the car and chases the couple with a gun while demanding their property. When they refused, the gunman fired several shots at them, hitting the man twice.

The man was taken to the hospital with gunshots to the hand and back, where he was treated and then released.

"At this point, we don't know if he took anything," HPD Lt. Ignacio Izaguirre said following the January shooting.

Prior to that robbery, police said the same suspects committed another robbery that was not caught on camera. That robbery happened a few blocks away on Polk Street, which is near the Toyota Center. Police said the suspects pointed a gun at a man and demanded his property before driving away.

Police said the robbery suspects were seen on surveillance video at a concert venue downtown before both incidents.

If you have any information on the robbery or the suspects, you're asked to contact Crime Stoppers of Houston at 713-222-TIPS.