HOUSTON — An investigation is underway after a man was shot outside a men’s club in west Houston, police said early Wednesday.

The shooting was reported at about 1 a.m. in the 1900 block of Highway 6, just south of Briar Forest.

Officers responded and found a man with a gunshot wound to his lower back. He was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive, according to the Houston Police Department.

Police are looking for a silver vehicle that drove by and fired at the victim, who police said was standing outside venue called the Vegas Club.

Call Houston Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS if you have any information about this crime.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM