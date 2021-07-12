HPD: Man found shot in the back of the head near bike trail in Greater Third Ward

Police say the victim was transported in critical condition to a local hospital.

HOUSTON — A man was found shot in the back of the head on a bike trail in the Greater Third Ward area early Tuesday morning, according to Houston police.

This happened just after 2 a.m. in the 3200 block of Elgin Street.

Houston police said officers responded to a call of a man being shot and found the victim on a bike trail near a gas station.

A bicycle was located near the victim, police said. Officers said they did not find any identification on the victim and suspect that he might be homeless.

The victim was transported in critical condition to a local hospital.

Police said they have not found any witnesses to the shooting.