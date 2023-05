Deputies said it's unknown what lead to the shooting, but they are looking for two suspects who got away in a black Camry.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A man was shot to death Tuesday at a hotel along the North Freeway, according to Precinct 4 deputies.

Air 11 flew over the scene and saw several deputies and an ambulance at a hotel in the 16500 block of the North Freeway, near N Vista Dr.

Deputies said it's unknown what lead to the shooting, but they are looking for suspects who got away in a black Camry.

No other information was provided at the time.

HAPPENING NOW - SHOOTING SCENE



Heavy police presence in the 16100 block of the North Freeway in reference to a black male victim who was shot. EMS is enroute to the scene.



The suspect fled the scene prior to deputies' arrival. No suspect description at this time. pic.twitter.com/pjLZZzMSQh — Mark Herman, Harris County Constable Precinct 4 (@Pct4Constable) May 23, 2023