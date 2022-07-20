HCSO: Man walking dog hears gunshots, finds victim dead in street near school

Investigators say the man was shot right next to the North Shore 9th Grade campus so they'll check with school district police to see if they have surveillance.

HOUSTON — A man walking his dog early Wednesday morning in east Harris County said he heard gunshots nearby. When he went to investigate, he found a man dead in the street and called 911.

Harris County Sheriff's Office investigators say multiple shots were fired and the victim was struck at least once.

It happened around 12:30 a.m. at 442 White Cedar Drive near Uvalde Road. That's not far from the North Shore 9th Grade campus.

"This happened right next to North Shore High School campus, or what used to be North Shore High School, so we'll be getting with North Shore police to see if they have surveillance," HCSO Sgt. Dennis Wolford said.

HCSO homicide detectives will also check with nearby homes and businesses to see if they have cameras.

They combed the scene looking for bullet casings and other evidence.

The victim's name hasn't been released.