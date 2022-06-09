Man shot several times while sitting outside Third Ward convenience store, police say

Police said a suspect in a white hoodie walked up to the man and opened fire before running away.

Example video title will go here for this video

HOUSTON — A man is in the hospital after being found with multiple gunshot wounds outside of a convenience store in Third Ward, according to Houston Police.

The incident happened just after midnight Tuesday on Scott Street near Elgin Street and the University of Houston campus.

Police said they were called out to the scene and arrived to first responders putting a man with multiple gunshot wounds in an ambulance. The man was taken to the hospital and is currently stable.

Surveillance footage showed a gunman in a white hoodie walk up to a man before shooting him several times and running from the scene. Police said the man was just sitting outside of the store when he was approached.