Man shot multiple times while parked outside nightclub in NW Harris County, deputies say

Investigators say the man was airlifted to Memorial Hermann in critical condition after the shooting at Tijuana night club.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A man was shot multiple times outside a nightclub in northwest Harris County early Monday morning, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

The shooting happened around 2:34 a.m. in the 11300 block of Jones Road.

Investigators say a man was sitting inside an SUV parked outside the Tijuana night club when he was shot several times.

The victim, who was only identified by investigators as a 31-year-old man, was airlifted to a hospital in critical condition.

The entire shopping center has been closed off as investigators continue searching the scene. They've also gone into nearby convenience stores looking for surveillance video of the shooting.

Investigators currently don't have a description of any suspects or a motive.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

