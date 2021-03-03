Man shot multiple times outside home in northeast Harris County

Anyone with information that could help deputies can call Houston Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A man was seriously injured in a shooting in a northeast Harris County neighborhood late Tuesday, sheriff’s deputies said.

Lt. Ecke with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office said the shooting was reported around 10 p.m. in the 5300 block of N. Sam Houston Parkway E — that’s just west of the Eastex Freeway.

Deputies found a 29-year-old man with five gunshot wounds. They applied a tourniquet while waiting for paramedics to arrive.

The victim was taken to the hospital as the investigation and search for the shooter got underway.

A detailed description of the shooter has not been released. Investigators hope surveillance cameras in the neighborhood will lead to further clues.

Deputies have also not released the victim’s identity, but they said he is a resident in the community.