Man shot multiple times after argument in west Houston, police say

HOUSTON — A man was shot multiple times after an argument in west Houston, according to the Houston Police Department.

The incident happened in the 2400 block of Lazy Hollow Drive just before 11:30 p.m., police say.

A neighbor said they overheard arguing outside, followed by a gun shot, according to police.

Police say the victim then went into an apartment, where the suspect followed him inside and continued shooting.

When police arrived on the scene, a male victim was located with multiple gunshot wounds, police say.

The victim was transported by ambulance to the hospital and is expected to survive, according to police.