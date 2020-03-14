LEAGUE CITY, Texas — An alleged shooter is in intensive care with a total $500,000 in bonds over his head after a shootout Friday night with League City police, according to the Galveston County Sheriff’s Office.

League City Police Department officers responded to calls for service in the 2300 block of Hewitt near Texas Avenue.

When they arrived, a man posted inside a deep ditch and wearing body armor started firing at them. That man was later identified as Peter Smith, 46.

Sheriff’s deputies said Smith didn’t hit any officers only their vehicles. Police returned gunfire, and during the exchange, the suspect was shot multiple times. Police secured the scene at 9:15 p.m., according to a tweet.

Officers administered first-aid and Smith was taken to the Clear Lak Regional Hospital. His current condition has not been released, but the sheriff’s office said he is being treated in the hospital’s intensive care unit.

Smith is charged with two counts of aggravated assault of a public servant. His bond is set a $250,000 for each count.

Investigators are still searching for a motive.

LCPD has requested the sheriff’s office investigate. The Galveston County District Attorney’s Office is also assisting.

