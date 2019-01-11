HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — An adult male was shot multiple times during a Halloween celebration at a northeast Harris County apartment complex.
Sheriff's deputies responded to the 5600 block of Aldine Bender at about 8:42 p.m. Thursday. They said they found the victim in serous condition.
Deputies learned the man was having a family Halloween party when he got into an altercation with another man. The other man pulled out a gun and fired it several times.
The suspect fled in a tan vehicle, but a detailed description was not immediately released.
Call Houston Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS if you have any information about this crime.
