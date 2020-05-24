Man shot multiple times during argument at Post Oak Hotel

A suspect is in custody.

HOUSTON — A man is in custody after a shooting at the Post Oak Hotel near the Galleria.

This happened Sunday shortly before 5:30 a.m.

Houston police said two men from out of town got into an argument inside the lobby of the hotel. Shortly after, one of the men pulled out a gun and shot the other in the front entry of the hotel.

The victim was shot several times, police said. He was taken to the hospital by a friend where he was listed as critical.

Officers said they found several shell casings at the scene.

The suspect has been taken into custody, Hoston police said he is a 30-year-old black man from Georgia.

The victim was described as a Latino man in his 20s.

Houston police praised the hotel employees for being supportive and helpful during this investigation. There is surveillance video of this shooting.

Check back for updates.