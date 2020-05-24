Man shot multiple times during argument at Post Oak Hotel

HOUSTON — A man is in custody after a shooting at the Post Oak Hotel near the Galleria.
This happened Sunday shortly before 5:30 a.m.
Houston police said two men from out of town got into an argument inside the lobby of the hotel. Shortly after, one of the men pulled out a gun and shot the other in the front entry of the hotel.
The victim was shot several times, police said. He was taken to the hospital by a friend where he was listed as critical.
Officers said they found several shell casings at the scene.
The suspect has been taken into custody, Hoston police said he is a 30-year-old black man from Georgia.
The victim was described as a Latino man in his 20s.
Houston police praised the hotel employees for being supportive and helpful during this investigation. There is surveillance video of this shooting.
Check back for updates.
ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM