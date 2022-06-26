Man shot multiple times after argument at taco stand, police say

Police say the shooting started as a verbal altercation between two drivers.

Example video title will go here for this video

HOUSTON — A man was shot multiple times after a verbal argument at a taco stand, according to the Houston Police Department.

The shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. Sunday near 22 Rittenhouse St., near Airline Drive in north Houston.

Police say they arrived to a man laying in the street with multiple gunshot wounds. They rendered aid to the victim and were able to transport him to the hospital where he remains in critical condition.

Witnesses say the victim's vehicle was pulling into the driveway of a taco stand as a truck was pulling out.

Both drivers got out of their vehicles and began arguing. Witnesses told police the driver of the truck then shot the victim multiple times and fled the scene.

The victim's wife also had a gun and started firing at the truck as it drove away, according to police.

A few minutes later, the shooter called police to say he shot a man. Police say they were able to locate and detain him, and that he is cooperating.