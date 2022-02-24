Man fatally shot after confrontation at ex-girlfriend's house, police say

The victim showed up to his ex-girlfriend's house and got into a confrontation with a different man. Police are calling on the alleged shooter to turn himself in.

HOUSTON — A man was shot and killed Wednesday night after getting into a confrontation at his ex-girlfriend's home, according to the Houston Police Department.

The shooting happened just before 11 p.m. in the 5500 block of Groveton Street in southeast Houston.

Police say the man showed up at his ex-girlfriend's home and made his way inside. Once inside, he was confronted by the woman and her new boyfriend.

The new boyfriend had a pistol and shot the victim in the abdomen and head during a scuffle according to HPD. The woman's ex-boyfriend died at the scene.

After the shooting, the suspect fled and has not been found.

Police say they know who the suspect is and are asking him to come forward to speak with investigators.