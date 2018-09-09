HOUSTON - One man was shot and killed in front of his residence in Acres Homes early Saturday morning, said police.

The shooting happened in the 700 block of Prosper St.

The Houston Police Department said around 2:15 a.m. they were alerted to a shooting. When they arrived on scene they found a man on the ground with several gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead.

There are very few witnesses, according to homicide. No suspects are in custody.

Detective Jimenez said this is a very close knit neighborhood and he knows someone knows something about this shooting.

Police urge anyone with information to call HPD Homicide at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.

