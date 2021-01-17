Houston police looking for gunman after man killed outside apartment complex in Houston's northside

The man died at the hospital. There is no description of the suspect.

HOUSTON — Houston police are looking for the gunman responsible for killing a man Saturday in Houston's northside.

Details on this shooting are very limited at this time, but police said the man was shot three times -- twice in the chest and once in the face.

First responders took him to a nearby hospital where he died.

It happened shortly before 10 p.m. in the 300 block of Rosamond.

Police said they are canvassing the area for evidence and looking for any surveillance video to figure out what exactly happened.

There is no description of the suspect.

If you have any information that can help police solve this case, please call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.

