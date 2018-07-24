HOUSTON – Police are investigating a homicide after a man was shot during a robbery at an area park in southeast Houston overnight.

Houston Police responded around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday to a scene in the 4100 block of Reed in the Sunnyside area.

Southeast officers are at 4100 Reed on a homicide scene. Initial reports are adult male victim was shot during a robbery at an area park. 202 pic.twitter.com/4HHhzAciFl — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) July 24, 2018

Witnesses said they were with the victim in a car at a park on Scott Street when two unidentified males approached and attempted to rob them.

The victim was shot during the robbery and was then driven to the scene on Reed where firefighters and police responded to.

The victim was pronounced dead at that scene.

The description of the suspects has not been released.

© 2018 KHOU