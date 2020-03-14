HOUSTON — A man was killed in a shooting overnight Saturday during a house party in southwest Houston.

Houston police said there were about seven to 10 people inside of the the home in the 4700 block of Oakside Drive when a fight between three men broke out.

One of the men involved in the fight left, came back and shot at someone inside the home, police said.

That person who was being shot at exchanged gunfire and ultimately killed the man, police said.

There was a shotgun and at least one handgun recovered from the scene.

The person involved in the shooting is being questioned.

Police said it is unclear if any charges would be filed at this time.

