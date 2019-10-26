HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Harris County deputies are trying to figure out what led to a deadly shooting involving a 19-year-old.

At about 1 a.m. Saturday, deputies responded to the 19000 block of Cypress Bay Drive in regards to the 19-year-old found shot to death inside of his garage.

While investigating, deputies learned he met with somebody driving a 4-door car on a roadway near his home.

An argument broke out and multiple shots were fired.

The 19-year-old was hit and stumbled into his garage where he died.

Deputies do not have a description on the vehicle or the suspect but say they will be canvasing the area when the sun comes up to see if there's any surveillance video.

The motive for the shooting is unknown at this time.

Check back for updates.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM